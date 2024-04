Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team, under first-year head coach Ryan Downey, opened the season with an 11-7 win over Madison on Tuesday, April 2, at Lynn V. Profeta Field at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood.

Photos and videos by Joe Ragozzino

Columbia (white shirts) vs. Hillsborough (preseason scrimmage, Tuesday, March 26, at Lynn V. Profeta Field in Maplewood)