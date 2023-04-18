Columbia HS boys lacrosse team competes against Glen Ridge in pre-season game

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In the above photo gallery, the Columbia High School boys lacrosse team, wearing white jerseys, compete against Glen Ridge during a pre-season scrimmage on Saturday, March 25, at Underhill Field. The Cougars hope to bounce back from an 0-3 start to the season. In the season opener, Columbia lost 14-10 to West Essex of North Caldwell on Monday, April 3, at Underhill, followed by a 10-2 loss at Westfield on Saturday, April 8, and 14-6 loss at Bergen Catholic on Monday, April 10, in Oradell. Columbia will host Seton Hall Prep of West Orange on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. at Underhill Field and visit Montclair on Tuesday, April 18, at 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Tim Parlin