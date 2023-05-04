Columbia HS boys lacrosse team defeats Cedar Grove in ECT first round

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Columbia High School boys lacrosse team defeated 11th-seeded Cedar Grove 15-2 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, April 29, at Lynn V. Profeta Field at Underhill Sports Complex.

Cole Abel, a senior, had four goals; freshman Gabe O’Brien had three goals and four assists, senior Jonah Wolpov had two goals, freshman Mason Wolpov had one goal and two assists, sophomore Cooper Westhelle had one goal and one assist, and senior Sumner Verdun, junior Ian Webber, junior Brodhi Banjo and junior Finn Price each had one goal. Sophomore Elijah Svitavsky made four saves and senior Sam Busch made one save.

Columbia fell at third-seeded Caldwell 13-7 in the quarterfinals on Monday, May 1, to move to 5-7. Mason Wolpov had three goals; O’Brien had two goals one assist, and Jonah Wolpov and Verdun each had one goal. In earlier action, Mason Wolpov had six goals and one assist, and Jonah Wolpov had three goals and three assists to lead the Cougars to a 15-5 win over Delaware Valley on Wednesday, April 26, at Lynn V. Profeta Field. Senior Jake Blaney had three goals, O’Brien had two goals and two assists, and Abel had five assists. Max Gigante, a junior, collected nine ground balls and senior Casey Abramson collected five. Busch made seven saves.

Photo Courtesy of Tim Parlin