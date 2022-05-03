Columbia HS boys lacrosse team defeats Nutley to advance to ECT quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Columbia High School boys lacrosse team defeated 12th-seeded Nutley, 20-4, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, April 30, at Underhill Field.

RJ Benn had five goals and three assists, Shane Knezovic had four goals and one assist, Cole Abel had two goals and two assists, Lachlan Campbell had two goals and one assist, Aidan Kemp had one goal and two assists, Jake Blaney and Jonah Wolpov each had one goal and one assist, and Walter Rae added one goal. Sam Busch made eight saves.

Columbia improved to a 9-3 record on the season and was scheduled to visit fourth-seeded Montclair in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 3. The winner will face the winner of No. 8 seed Glen Ridge and No. 1 seed Seton Hall Prep in the semifinals on Thursday, May 5. The final is Saturday, May 7, at Verona.

In earlier action, Columbia defeated New Providence, 13-2, on Tuesday, April 26, at home.

Abel had three goals and one assist, Campbell had three goals, Kemp had two goals and two assists, Benn and Sumner Verdun each had one goal and two assists, Wolpov had one goal and Rae added one assist.

Max Gigante collected 13 ground balls, and Benn had six ground balls. Busch made 14 saves.

Columbia lost to Millburn, 12-9, on Thursday, April 28. The loss ended the Cougars’ five-game winning streak. Kemp had two goals and two assists, Knezovic had two goals and one assist, Abel and Benn each had one goal and two assists, Verdun had one goal and one assist, and Blaney and Wolpov each had one goal. Rae and Benn each had four ground balls.