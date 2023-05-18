Columbia HS boys lacrosse team downs St. Peter’s Prep

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Cole Abel had three goals and one assist, and Mason Wolpov and Gabe O’Brien each had two goals and one assist to lead the Columbia High School boys lacrosse team to a 10-7 victory over St. Peter’s Prep on Thursday, May 11, in a New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League–Bianchi Division game. Jake Blaney had one goal and four assists, Finn Price had one goal and one assist, and Jonah Wolpov had one goal. Sam Busch made 10 saves for Columbia.

The Cougars lost to Summit 16-1 on Saturday, May 13, in Summit in a non-division game. CHS defeated divisional foe Cranford 8-6 on Monday, May 15, to move to 6-8 overall and 6-0 in the division. Abel had three goals and one assist and Cooper Westhelle had two goals for CHS In previous action, the Cougars lost at Randolph 9-8 on Tuesday, May 9. Price had four goals, Mason Wolpov had two goals and two assists, and Jonah Wolpov had two goals.