Columbia HS boys lacrosse team enjoys banner season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team, under head coach Dylan Heningburg, enjoyed a banner season.

The Cougars finished with a 14-5 overall record, including winning the Kimber Division of the New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League with a 5-0 record.

Columbia had a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4, tournament.

In the first round, sixth-seeded Columbia defeated No. 11 seed Watchung Hills, 12-8, on May 18. Senior RJ Benn had three goals, senior Aidan Kemp had two goals and two assists, junior Sumner Verdun had two goals and one assist, senior Shane Knezovic had one goal and three assists, senior Lachlan Campbell and junior Cole Abel each had one goal and one assist, and sophomore Max Gigante and junior Jonah Wolpov each had a goal. Sam Busch, a junior, made 13 saves.

Columbia fell to third-seeded Westfield, 11-6, in the quarterfinals on May 21.Campbell had three goals, Kemp had one goal and one assist, and Knezovic and Gigante each had one goal.