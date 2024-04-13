Columbia HS boys lacrosse team enjoys victories to begin the season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team defeated Madison, 11-7, in the season opener at Lynn V. Profeta Field at Underhill Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 2, in Ryan Downey’s debut as CHS head coach.

Finn Price had three goals and one assist, Gabe O’Brien had three goals, Mason Wolpov had two goals and three assists and Max Gigante had two goals to lead the Cougars.

Columbia defeated Millburn, 8-7, in overtime on Thursday, April 4. O’Brien had four goals, Wolpov had two goals and Price and Max Bank-Walker each had a goal for the Cougars. Elijah Svitavsky made 17 saves for CHS. Columbia lost to Caldwell, 9-3, on Saturday, April 6, to move to 2-1. Price, O’Bren and Jared Van Allen each had a goal for the Cougars.

Columbia will host St. Peter’s Prep on Thursday, April 11; visit West Essex on Saturday, April 13; and host Montclair on Monday, April 15.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino