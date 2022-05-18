Columbia HS boys lacrosse team enjoys win streak

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team defeated Montclair, Watchung Hills and Old Bridge to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 13-4 on the season.

Junior Sumner Verdun had four goals, senior Lachlan Campbell had three goals, and senior RJ Benn had two goals and one assist in the 12-9 home win over Montclair on Monday, May 9. Senior Shane Knezovic and juniors Jonah Wolpov and Cole Abel each had one goal and one assist. Junior Sam Busch made 15 saves.

Senior Aidan Kemp and Benn each had two goals and two assists, and Knezovic and Verdun each had two goals and one assist in the 14-5 win at Watchung Hills on Thursday, May 12. Wolpov and sophomore Max Gigante each had two goals, Abel had one goal and two assists, and Campbell had one goal. Gigante had 10 ground balls, and senior Walter Rae had five ground balls. Busch made 24 saves.

Abel had three goals and one assist, and Benn had three goals in the 10-4 win at Old Bridge on Saturday, May 14. Knezovic had one goal and three assists, Kemp and Campbell each had one goal and two assists, and Verdun had one goal. Busch made 15 saves.