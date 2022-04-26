Columbia HS boys lacrosse team enjoys winning streak

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team defeated Livingston and Immaculata to extend its winning streak to four games.

Aidan Kemp, a senior, had two goals and three assists, and senior Shane Knezovic had two goals and two assists in the 9-5 win over Livingston on Thursday, April 21, in Livingston in a New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League Kimber Division game. Sumner Verdun, a junior, had two goals and one assist, senior RJ Benn and junior Cole Abel each had a goal and an assist, and senior Lachlan Campbell had one goal. Sam Busch, a junior, made 19 saves. Columbia is 5-1 in the division.

Benn collected four goals and Abel posted three goals in the 13-3 home win over Immaculata on Saturday, April 23, in a nonleague game. Kemp had two goals and two assists, Knezovic had one goal and six assists, Vedun and junior Jonah Wolpov each had one goal and one assist, and junior Casey Abramson had one goal. Busch made 14 saves.

Columbia was scheduled to host New Providence on Tuesday, April 26 and will visit Millburn on Thursday, April 28, at 5:30 p.m.