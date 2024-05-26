Columbia HS boys lacrosse team keeps up winning streak

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team defeated Governor Livingston and Mount Olive to extend its winning streak to three games and improve to 9-6 overall on the season. The Cougars also have won seven of their last eight games.

Senior Finn Price, senior Max Gigante and junior Jared Van Allen each scored three goals in the 16-3 win at Governor Livingston in Berkeley Heights on Wednesday, May 15.

Sophomore Mason Wolpov had two goals, sophomore Gabe O’Brien had one goal and two assists, junior Cooper Westhelle and senior Ian Webber each had one goal and one assist, and senior Henry Aaron and freshman Mikey Provenzano each had one goal. Freshman Aidan Kleinman and junior Elijah Svitavsky each made three saves.

CHS defeated Mount Olive, 12-11, Saturday, May 18, at home.

Wolpov had four goals and one assist, O’Brien had three goals and one assist, Price had two goals and three assists, Westhelle had two goals and one assist, and senior Brodhi Banjo had one goal. Kleinman had 12 saves.

The win streak began with a 15-8 win at Johnson Regional on Friday, May 10, in Clark.

The Cougars, seeded eighth, will host No. 9 seed Parsippany Hills in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, May 23, at 2 p.m. If the Cougars win, they will face the winner between No. 1 seed Ridgewood and No. 16 West Orange in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 30.