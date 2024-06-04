Columbia HS boys lacrosse team posts good season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team had a good season this spring.

The Cougars, under first-year head coach Ryan Downey, finished with a 9-8 overall record after losing to ninth-seeded Parsippany Hills, 14-12, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, May 23, at Underhill Field.

Sophomore Mason Wolpov had three goals and one assist and sophomore Gabe O’Brien had three goals for the eighth-seeded Cougars. Senior Max Gigante had two goals, senior Finn Price and senior Declan Cavanaugh each had one goal and one assist, and junior Cooper Westhelle and senior Henry Aaron each had a goal. Sophomore Rob Sartorio added two assists. Freshman Aidan Kleinman made seven saves.

O’Brien had 39 goals and seven assists; Wolpov had 25 goals and 32 assists; Price had 23 goals and 12 assists and Gigane had 18 goals this season.