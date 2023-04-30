Columbia HS boys lacrosse team posts victories

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Cole Abel, a senior, had two goals and two assists, and seniors Sumner Verdun and Jonah Wolpov each had a goal and an assist to lead the Cougars to a 5-4 win at Madison on Thursday, April 20.

Jake Blaney, a senior, had a goal and senior goalie Sam Busch made seven saves for Columbia.

Wolpov scored four goals with two assists and Abel scored three goals and had one assist to power the Cougars to a 10-6 home win over Livingston on Saturday, April 22. Abel scored three goals and added one assist, and freshman Mason Wolpov added two assists. Max Gigante, a junior, was 13 of 20 on face-offs, and added eight ground balls. Busch made 17 saves.

Columbia improved to 3-5 overall on the season.

During halftime, a ceremony was held to celebrate the reopening Lynn V. Profeta Field at Underhill Sports Complex. The ceremony, attended by the captains of various CHS sports teams and Maplewood and South Orange community dignitaries, included a ribbon-cutting.

For the past several months, Profeta Field was renovated with a new turf field and a new homestand, among other amenities.