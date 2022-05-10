Columbia HS boys lacrosse team regroups, downs MKA

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Columbia High School boys lacrosse team lost to Montclair, 11-4, in the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, May 3.

Sumner Verdun had three goals, and Aidan Kemp had a goal.

The Cougars bounced back with a 12-6 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Friday, May 6, at Underhill Field. The win improved the Cougars’ record to 10-4 overall on the season.

Cole Abel had four goals; Kemp had two goals and one assist; Shane Knezovic had two goals; Max Gigante and Jonah Wolpov each had one goal and one assist; Verdun and Casey Abramson each had one goal; and Walter Rae, Lachlan Campbell and Jake Blaney each had one assist.

South Orange resident Brodie Snyder had one assist for MKA, which moved to a 3-9 overall record.