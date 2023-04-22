Columbia HS boys lacrosse team tops Millburn for first win

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team defeated Millburn 9-5 on Wednesday, April 12, for its first win of the season.

Max Gigante, a junior, had three goals; senior Jonah Wolpov had two goals and two assists, and freshmen Gabe O’Brien and Mason Wolpov each had two goals for the Cougars. Senior goalie Sam Busch made 17 saves for Columbia.

The Cougars fell to Seton Hall Prep 14-0 on Saturday, April 15, at Underhill Field to move to a 1-4 record.

Here are upcoming games:

April 20: at Madison, 4:30 p.m.

April 22: vs. Livingston, 10 a.m.

• April 26: vs. Delaware Valley, 4 p.m.



Photos by Joe Ragozzino