Columbia HS boys lacrosse team tops Oratory Prep and Verona

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Sumner Verdun, a junior, collected five goals and two assists, and senior RJ Benn posted four goals and two assists to lead the Columbia High School boys lacrosse team to a 16-3 home win over Oratory Prep on Wednesday, April 13.

Cole Abel, a junior, had three goals; senior Lachlan Campbell had one goal and three assists; and senior Shane Knezovic, senior Aidan Kemp and junior Jonah Wolpov each had one goal and one assist. Junior Sam Busch made 11 saves.

Columbia visited Verona on Monday, April 18, and won, 20-1, to improve to 5-2 on the season. Kemp had six goals and one assist; Knezovic had four goals and five assists; Verdun had four goals; and Abel had two goals and eight assists. Campbell had two goals; junior Jake Blaney had one goal and one assist; and Wolpov added a goal. Busch made six saves.

Columbia will visit Livingston on Thursday, April 21, at 4 p.m. and host New Providence on Tuesday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m.