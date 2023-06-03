Columbia HS boys lacrosse team wins division title, advances to the state quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team, under head coach and CHS alumnus Dylan Heningburg, won the New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League–Bianchi Division title with a 6-0 divisional record.

It marked the Cougars’ second straight divisional championship.

The Cougars, seeded sixth, defeated No. 11 seed Morristown 10-5 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, May 25, at Lynn V. Profeta Field/Underhill Sports Complex.

Mason Wolpov had three goals and two assists, Gabe O’Brien had two goals and three assists, Jonah Wolpov had two goals, and Jake Blaney had one goal for the Cougars. Max Gigante had six ground balls and was 10 of 13 on face-offs. Sam Busch made five saves and Elijah Svitavsky made two saves.

The Cougars, who improved to 9-9 overall, were scheduled to face the winner of No. 3 seed Ridgewood and No. 14 seed West Orange in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 31, after press time. The semifinals are Saturday, June 3, at the higher-seeded team.