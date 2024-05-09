Columbia HS boys lacrosse team wins in Essex County Tournament first round

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The No. 9 seed Columbia High School boys lacrosse team defeated No. 8 seed Millburn, 5-4, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, May 4, at Millburn.

The Cougars extended their winning streak to four games and improved to 6-5 on the season.

Senior Max Gigante had three goals, and senior Ian Webber and sophomore Rob Santoro each had one goal to lead the Cougars. Senior Finn Price had two assists. Freshman Aidan Kleinman made eight saves.

The Cougars were scheduled to visit top-seeded Seton Hall Prep in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 7.

CHS won at Delaware Valley, 11-10, Wednesday, April 24, to snap a five-game losing streak. The Cougars then defeated Cranford, 8-4, Friday, April 26, at home and defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 14-13, Wednesday, May 1, at home.

Sophomore Gabe O’Brien had four goals in the win over Delaware Valley. Price had three goals, and sophomore Mason Wolpov and O’Brien each had two goals in the win over Cranford.

Gigante scored in overtime to lift the Cougars past MKA. Gigante finished with four goals. O’Brien had five goals and one assist and Wolpov had two goals and three assists.