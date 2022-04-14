Columbia HS boys lacrosse team’s strong chemistry leads to early-season success

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team has enjoyed a great start to the season.

The Cougars, under head coach Dylan Heningburg, had a 3-2 overall record through Monday, April 11, including 2-1 in the New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League Kimber Division. They defeated divisional foe Cedar Grove, 10-4, in the season opener on March 30 in Cedar Grove. After knocking off St. Joseph of Metuchen, 10-9, on the road on April 4, Columbia cruised to a 14-3 divisional victory over Johnson in the home opener on April 4 at Underhill Field. The Cougars dropped a tough 7-6 decision to Wall on Saturday, April 9, on the road.

Heningburg credits the team’s success to its strong chemistry and the belief in the overall culture.

“The buy-in into the culture and having a tight-knit group has been a big difference this year, than in years past,” said Heningburg, a 2012 CHS graduate. “We got a strong group of seniors that really want to work hard, and it’s reflecting within the rest of the team.”

The captains are RJ Ben, Lachlan Campbell, Walter Rae and Aidan Kemp.

The team’s discipline on the field also has been noteworthy.

“I think something that has begun to form our identity is how we work on the ride and in between the lines,” Heningburg said. “We play really sound, disciplined lacrosse from top to bottom, but definitely the difference maker is how hard these guys are willing to work at the little things.”

With continued hard work and improvement, the Cougars are looking to become contenders in their division and in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division.

“This team is fully capable of competing in and winning our conference, the Kimber Conference, and competing and winning within our division in Essex County, which is the Liberty Division,” Heningburg said. “I think we are on the right track early. We have to continue getting better every single day that we are together. We just have to take care of our bodies to stay healthy, and I think this team can do some really special things this season.”

Columbia lost to Summit, 12-2, at home on Monday, April 11. Senior Shane Knezovic and junior Cole Abel each had a goal for the Cougars.