Columbia HS boys long-jumpers break meet mark at Essex County Relay Championships

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Senior Zhamir Rowan and freshman Jalele Williams combined to break the long jump relay meet record and lead the Columbia High School track and field teams at the Essex County Relay Championships at Livingston High School on Friday, May 3.

Rowan and Williams combined to jump 43 feet, 11 inches, which broke the record that stood for 18 years by West Orange’s Ryan Manning and Jon Arnold.

Rowan’s leap of 22-5 on his second attempt is the seventh-best in the state. Williams’ 21-6 ¾ on his last attempt was a personal best and broke the record.

The following are CHS’ top efforts during the meet:

Girls:

In the high jump, senior Gianna Green took first place at 5-2 and junior Penda Fall took fifth place at 4-9.

In the shot put, senior Madison Stevens took second place at 97-10.

The 4×100-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took third place in 1 minute, 11.25 seconds.

The 4×400 relay team took third place in 4:10.78.

The 4×100 relay team took fourth place in 51.35 seconds.

The 4×800 relay team took fourth place in 10:33.46.

The 4×1,600 relay team took sixth place in 24:29.81.

The sprint medley relay team took sixth place in 4:47.80.

In the pole vault, sophomore Maya Kurland took sixth place at 7 feet.

In the discus, Stevens took sixth place at 97-10 and senior Norah Brown took ninth place at 87-11.

Boys: