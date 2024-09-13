Columbia HS boys soccer team looks to be competitive this season

By on Comments Off on Columbia HS boys soccer team looks to be competitive this season

The Columbia High School boys soccer team poses together prior to a home scrimmage at Under Hill Sports Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team this season features experienced youth, along with a few transfers. That bodes well for the Cougars’ hopes for a successful campaign.

Head coach Ryan Muirhead is stressing to his team the importance of consistency and focus. It’s a matter of not taking opponents for granted.

“We have an opportunity to be competitive this year,” Muirhead said. “It’s just a matter of which group shows up on any given day.”

Columbia HS head coach Ryan Muirhead gives instructions to his players.

Columbia lost a tough 2-1 road decision to Seton Hall Prep in the season opener on Monday, Sept. 9, in West Orange. SHP was ranked No. 4 in the state by the Star-Ledger/NJ.com.

The following are upcoming CHS games:

  • Sept. 14: at Verona, 11 a.m.
  • Sept. 18: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 21: vs. Montclair, 10 a.m.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

 

  

Columbia HS boys soccer team looks to be competitive this season added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →