Columbia HS boys soccer team looks to be competitive this season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team this season features experienced youth, along with a few transfers. That bodes well for the Cougars’ hopes for a successful campaign.

Head coach Ryan Muirhead is stressing to his team the importance of consistency and focus. It’s a matter of not taking opponents for granted.

“We have an opportunity to be competitive this year,” Muirhead said. “It’s just a matter of which group shows up on any given day.”

Columbia lost a tough 2-1 road decision to Seton Hall Prep in the season opener on Monday, Sept. 9, in West Orange. SHP was ranked No. 4 in the state by the Star-Ledger/NJ.com.

The following are upcoming CHS games:

Sept. 14: at Verona, 11 a.m.

Sept. 18: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Sept. 21: vs. Montclair, 10 a.m.

