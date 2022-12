Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Five Columbia High School boys soccer team players earned all–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Garrett Dyson made the first team, Malachy Meyer and Jaiden Wright made the second team, and Anderson Jimenez and James Van Varick received honorable mention.

The SEC–American is the top division in the conference.

The Cougars, under head coach Ryan Muirhead, finished with a 12-8 overall record this season.