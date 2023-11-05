Columbia HS boys soccer team comes up short in state sectional tourney

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 15th-seeded Columbia High School boys soccer team lost a tough 4-3 decision to No. 2 seed Montclair High School in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 25, in Montclair.

The Cougars ended the season with a 5-9-2 overall record. Montclair improved to 13-3-3.

Columbia lost to Montclair, 3-1, Saturday, Sept. 30, at Montclair in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game.