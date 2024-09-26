Columbia HS boys soccer team defeats Glen Ridge

BLOOMFIELD, NJ —The Columbia High School boys soccer team defeated Glen Ridge, 4-1, Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield.

Sophomore Sam Brash, senior Sebastian Rios-Valdez, sophomore Zev Podgursky and senior Matthew Molica each had a goal. Seniors Rod Martin and Alejandro Valenzuela each had an assist. Senior goalie Zac Calveric made six saves.

Three days later, the Cougars lost to Montclair, 3-1, at Lynn V. Profeta field at Underhill Sports Complex to move to a 2-2-1 record on the season.

Columbia’s first win of the season was against Verona, 4-3, Saturday, Sept. 21, in Verona. The Cougars lost to Seton Hall Prep, 2-1, in the season opener on Monday, Sept. 9, in West Orange and tied Newark Academy, 0-0, Wednesday, Sept. 11, at home. Seton Hall Prep is ranked No. 3 in the state.

The following are upcoming Columbia games:

Sept. 26: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: at Parsippany Hills, 11 a.m.

Sept. 30: at Newark East Side, 4 p.m.

Oct. 5: at Dover, 10 a.m.