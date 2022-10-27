Columbia HS boys soccer team defeats Wayne Valley; preps for state tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team defeated Wayne Valley, 1-0, on Saturday, Oct. 22. Carlos Corbacho scored with an assist from Garrett Dyson in the second half, and Sumner Verdun made five saves.

Columbia, which improved to 10-7 on the season, seeks to make a good run in the upcoming New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. The Cougars, seeded 10th, will visit seventh-seeded Fair Lawn in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. The winner will face the winner of No. 2 seed West Orange and No. 15 seed Bloomfield in the quarterfinals on Monday, Oct. 31.