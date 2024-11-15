Columbia HS boys soccer team ends memorable campaign

The Columbia High School boys soccer team poses together prior to a home scrimmage at Under Hill Sports Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team enjoyed a great season.

The Cougars finished with a 9-9-3 record after going 1-1 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

In the first round, the fifth-seeded Cougars defeated No. 12 seed Bayonne, 3-0, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Underhill Sports Complex/Lynn V. Profeta Field. 

Sophomore Mason Beaupierre had a goal and an assist. Sophomore Sam Brash and senior Matthew Molica each had a goal. Senior Aziz Kabre had one assist. Senior goalie Zac Calveric made four saves for the shutout.

Columbia lost a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime decision at fourth-seeded Newark East Side in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 8. East Side improved to 13-5-1.

CHS had some memorable wins. The Cougars defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 3-2, on Sept. 24, in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. MKA was 7-0 on the season going into the game.

In the 50th Essex County Tournament, the seventh-seeded Cougars upset No. 2 seed Montclair in the quarterfinals on Oct. 19. The game was scoreless through regulation and two overtimes. CHS won on shots from the penalty area. 

CHS then lost to sixth-seeded Seton Hall Prep (West Orange), 2-0, in the ECT semifinals on Oct. 23.

