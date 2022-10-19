Columbia HS boys soccer team enjoys good ECT run

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Columbia High School boys soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

Senior Jack Niles had two goals, and senior Cyrus Merriweather had one goal and one assist in the 3-0 win over Glen Ridge in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Underhill Field. Seniors Garrett Dyson and Braden Miller, and junior Noah Davis each had an assist, and senior Sumner Verdun made four saves for the shutout.

The Cougars lost at third-seeded West Orange, 2-1, in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 15, to move to a 7-7 record. Senior Carlos Corbacho scored for the Cougars. Verdun made 10 saves.

In previous action, Dyson scored on an assist from senior Holden Reeves to give the Cougars a 1-0 win over Blair on Monday, Oct. 10, at Underhill Field in a nonconference game.