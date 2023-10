NEWARK, NJ — The 14th-seeded Columbia High School boys soccer team lost at third-seeded Newark East Side, 3-0, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Columbia moved to a 5-7-2 overall record this season.

The Cougars defeated 19th-seeded East Orange Campus, 7-4, on Monday, Oct. 9, at Underhill Field in the ECT second preliminary round.