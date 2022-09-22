Columbia HS boys soccer team nearly stuns Seton Hall Prep

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team made a strong bid at beating Seton Hall Prep, the No. 1 team in the state according to the Star-Ledger, on Sept. 15 at home.

The Cougars had a 2-0 lead with 1:37 remaining in regulation before Seton Hall Prep rallied with two goals to force overtime. SHP then scored in overtime to win, 3-2.

Senior Jack Niles had the lone goal in the first half, and senior Owen Bellard made it 2-0 in the second half.

Columbia fell to Livingston, 2-0, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at home to move to a 1-3 record.

In earlier action, Niles scored in the 76th minute on an assist from senior James Van Varick to lead the Cougars to a 1-0 win over Irvington on Sept. 12 at home in the second game of the season. Senior Sumner Verdun made six saves for the Cougars.

Columbia lost to Newark East Side, 2-0, on Sept. 9 at home in the season opener.