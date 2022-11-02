Columbia HS boys soccer team posts good run this season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team had a good run this season.

Jack Niles scored in the first half to lift the 10th-seeded CHS Cougars to a 1-0 upset win over No. 7 seed Fair Lawn in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Cougars extended their winning streak to five games.

Garrett Dyson had the assist on the goal. Will Rosenberg made five saves for the shutout.

The Cougars then lost at second-seeded West Orange, 2-0, on Monday, Oct. 31.

Columbia, under head coach Ryan Muirhead, finished the season with a solid 12-8 record.

Columbia lost to West Orange in all three meetings this season. Columbia fell to West Orange, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at West Orange in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. Columbia lost to West Orange, 2-1, in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, at West Orange, before going on the five-game winning streak.