Columbia HS boys soccer team seeks strong ECT run

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team received the No. 6 seed in the Essex County Tournament. Columbia will host a first-round game on Thursday, Oct. 13, against No. 11 seed Glen Ridge at Underhill Field at 2 p.m.

The quarterfinals are on Saturday, Oct. 15. The semifinals are on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Millburn High School. The final is on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School at 4 p.m.

Columbia lost three straight games, to Montclair, 2-1, on Sept. 30; West Orange, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 4; and Caldwell, 3-0, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to move to a 5-6 record on the season.