Columbia HS boys soccer team stuns No. 2 seed Montclair, reaches ECT semis

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The seventh-seeded Columbia High School boys soccer team stunned No. 2 seed Montclair in the quarterfinals of the 50th Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Montclair. The game was scoreless through regulation and two overtimes. The Cougars then prevailed on shots from the penalty area by a score of 6-5. Both teams converted their first three shots. Then in sudden death, both teams converted their first two shots before Columbia scored its third shot and stopped Montclair’s shot to win it.

Columbia, which won its third straight to improve to 7-4-4 on the season, was scheduled to face No. 6 seed Seton Hall Prep in the semifinals doubleheader on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Millburn, after press time. The other semifinal pitted No. 1 seed St. Benedict’s Prep against No. 4 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy. The championship game is Saturday, Oct. 26, at Livingston at 4 p.m.

The Cougars, under head coach Ryan Muirhead, avenged a 3-1 loss to Montclair on Saturday, Sept. 21, at home in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game.

The Cougars lost to Seton Hall Prep 2-1 in the season opener on Sept. 9 in West Orange in a SEC crossover divisional game.

CHS defeated 10th-seeded Livingston 2-1 in the first round of the ECT on Thursday, Oct. 17, at home. The Cougars erased a 1-0 halftime deficit with two goals in the second half. Senior Sebastian Rios-Valdez had a goal and assisted on senior Owen Belise’s goal. Junior Wolfe Ginsberg assisted on Rios-Valdez’s goal. Senior Zac Calveric made four saves.