MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Jaiden Wright scored a hat trick to lead the Columbia High School boys soccer team to a 5-4 win over West Essex on Sept. 28.

Garrett Dyson had a goal and three assists, and Andersen Jiminez scored a goal. Holden Reeves and Jon Yourkoski each had one assist. Sumner Verdun made four saves.

CHS lost to Montclair, 2-1, in double overtime on Sept. 30. The Cougars’ four-game win streak was snapped. Columbia moved to 5-4 on the season.