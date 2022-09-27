Columbia HS boys soccer team wins three straight games during the week

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team enjoyed a great week.

The Cougars won three straight games to improve to a 4-3 record through Sept. 24.

Senior Garrett Dyson scored two goals to lead the Cougars to a 4-2 win over Glen Ridge on Sept. 20 in Glen Ridge. Seniors Holden Reeves and James Van Varick each had a goal, and senior Cyrus Merriweather had an assist. Senior goalie Sumner Verdun posted six saves.

Senior Andersen Jiminez had two goals, and Dyson had one goal and two assists in the 4-0 win over Millburn on Sept. 22 at Underhill Field. Senior Jaiden Wright had one goal, freshman Nico Ranieri and junior Ian Frey each had one assist, and Verdun made four saves for the shutout.

Ranieri scored two goals to lead CHS to a 5-1 win over Bloomfield on Sept. 24 at Underhill Field. Dyson and Wright each had one goal and one assist, Jiminez had one goal, senior Malachy Meyer and sophomore Owen Belisle each posted one assist, Will Rosenberg made two saves, and junior Angus Sim made three saves.