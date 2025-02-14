Columbia HS boys swimming team advances to state sectional final

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The second-seeded Columbia High School boys swimming team defeated No. 3 seed Passaic County Tech, 99-71, on Monday, Feb. 10, to advance to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group A state tournament championship.

The Cougars, who improved to 10-1 on the season, were scheduled to face No. 1 seed Ridgewood in the championship on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Passaic County Tech in Wayne at 7 p.m. CHS received byes in the first round and quarterfinal round.

Meanwhile, the fourth-seeded CHS girls swimming team went 1-1 in the NJSIAA’’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group A state tournament to move to 10-2 on the season.

The Cougars defeated fifth-seeded Phillipsburg, 105-65, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Jersey Aquatic Center in New Providence.

The following are the CHS winners:

200-yard freestyle: freshman Harlow Hatch, 2 minutes, 03.34.

200 individual medley: senior Lilah Secher, 2:20.69. • 100 freestyle: junior Sofia Kopytek, 59.78.

500 freestyle: freshman Nola Meehan, 5:41.28.

100 backstroke: Secher, 1:05.47.

400 freestyle relay: Hatch, freshman Ashna Patel, Penny Attock and Meehan, 4:00.74.

The Cougars then lost at top-seeded Westfield, 98-72, in the semifinals on Monday, Feb. 10, at the Westfield YMCA. The CHS girls team received a bye in the first round.