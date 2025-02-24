Columbia HS boys swimming team splashes to stellar season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys swimming team, under head coach Maggie Keenan, enjoyed a stellar season this winter.

The second-seeded Cougars advanced to the championship of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group A state tournament. Despite losing to top-seeded Ridgewood, 96-74, on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Passaic County Tournament, the Cougars can look back at their great 10-2 season with great pride.

The Cougars this season went 6-1 in the Super Essex Conference–American Division, with the lone loss to Seton Hall Prep on Tuesday, Jan. 14, after starting the season 6-0. Columbia finished second overall at the Essex County/Super Essex Conference Championships at Jersey Aquatic Center in New Providence on Monday, Jan. 20, behind Seton Hall Prep. CHS junior Mason Keith was the recipient of the Cullen Jones Award as the top swimmer of the meet.

Keenan is a CHS alumnus who was a standout swimmer for the Cougars.

The following are members on the CHS roster:

Seniors: Yael Ben-Adi, Lucas DuPre, Henry Herbst, Nate Martin, Rob Martin, Luke Robinson, Jacob Schafer, Roman Sullivan, Gage Townsend and William Yarde.

Juniors: Mason Keith, Liam Kent-Pomeranz, Joseph McElynn, Doug Pietruski, Ryan Egan and Hamish Wilson-Webb.

Sophomores: Kristol Dowlin, Peter Dowlin, Arthur Edgar, Mateo Garcia Dudek, Jacob Gompers, Rafael Griffiths, Thomas Hurley, Lewis O’Brian, Jordan Mann, Nathaniel Melnick and Christopher Stewart.

Freshmen: Samuel Berlin, Yuv Khanna, Beckett Meda and Jackson Merry.

Photo Courtesy of Columbia head swimming head coach Maggie Keenan