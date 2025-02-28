Columbia HS boys wrestling team excels at district

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE/SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — Senior Jared Van Allen, junior August Katz and senior Samuel Memo each took first place in their respective weight classes to lead the Columbia High School boys wrestling team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 13 tournament at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School on Saturday, Feb. 22.

In the finals, Van Allen decisioned Joseph Viola, of Seton Hall Prep, by a 7-4 score at the 113-pound weight class; Katz pinned Maksim Marrero, of Seton Hall Prep, in 1 minute, 22 seconds, at the 150-pound class; and Memo decisioned Ethan Forbes, of Elizabeth, 10-3, at the 165-pound class.

The Cougars had other standouts. Sophomore Oliver Kreizman took second place at the 106-pound class, falling to Daniel Berardi, of Westfield, by a 9-3 decision in the finals.

Seniors Reid Ordower and Edward Bonsu each took third place. Ordower won by a 17-2 technical fall in 4:19 over Jayden River, of Elizabeth, at the 126-pound class; and Bonsu won by a 9-5 decision over Orlin Solorzano, of Newark East Side, at the 144-pound weight class.

The six CHS wrestlers qualified for the NJSIAA’s Region 4 tournament at Union High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and March 1.

In addition, CHS head coach Mike Freedman was named the District 13 Coach of the Year.

Sophomore Milan Connolly (132 pounds) and senior Kenji Shimizu (138) each finished in fourth place for the Cougars. Overall, Columbia finished in third place among the 10 schools with 140.5 points. Seton Hall Prep took first place with 244.5 points and Westfield was second with 181 points.

