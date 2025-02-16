Columbia HS boys wrestling team has good showing in state sectional tourney, clinches divisional title

Columbia HS senior Jared Van Allen won his 100th career match this season. Also pictured are CHS head coach Mike Freedman and CHS athletic director Sjocquelyn Winstead. (Photo by Joe Ungaro).

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE,  NJ — The Columbia High School boys wrestling defeated Elizabeth, 43-32, in the quarterfinals on Monday, Feb. 10, but lost to Bridgewater-Raritan, 51-22, in the semifinals later that night in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state tournament to move to 10-9 on the season.

The Cougars won a state sectional match for the first time in more than 30 years.

CHS this season clinched the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title. CHS had a 4-1 divisional record recently. It marked their first conference divisional title since 1989.

  

