Columbia HS boys wrestling team has good showing in state sectional tourney, clinches divisional title

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys wrestling defeated Elizabeth, 43-32, in the quarterfinals on Monday, Feb. 10, but lost to Bridgewater-Raritan, 51-22, in the semifinals later that night in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state tournament to move to 10-9 on the season.

The Cougars won a state sectional match for the first time in more than 30 years.

CHS this season clinched the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title. CHS had a 4-1 divisional record recently. It marked their first conference divisional title since 1989.