Columbia HS college-bound athletes are honored

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Pictured are Columbia High School senior student-athletes who were honored on Friday morning, June 9, in the CHS cafeteria. These student-athletes will continue their athletic careers at their respective colleges and universities. From left are Juliette Licata, softball, Albright College; Lindsey Minor, fencing, Temple University; Bella Galatt, basketball, Clark University; Emma Friedrich, track and field, cross-country, George Washington University; Brandon Doubek, baseball, Lafayette College; Nate Berenberg, baseball, Franklin & Marshall College; Garrett Dyson, soccer, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Shana Desir, basketball, Ithaca College; and Leah Connell, basketball, Rutgers University–Newark.

