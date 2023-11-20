Columbia HS cross-country runner Mae Dowling enjoys solid showing at state Meet of Champions

HOLMDEL PARK, NJ — Columbia High School girls cross-country standout runner Mae Dowling capped a great season with a solid showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the famed Holmdel Park.

Dowling, a senior, finished in 90th place out of 160 runners. She clocked 20 minutes, 37 seconds.

Dowling took second place at both the Essex County Championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Monday, Oct. 23, in 18:57.96, leading the CHS girls team to a second-place finish in the team standings.

At the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Central Park in Morris Plains, she took second place in 19:38.19 on Saturday, Oct. 28. Her time was the program’s second-fastest time at Holmdel Park.

At the NJSIA’s Group 4 state championships at Holmdel Park on Saturday, Nov. 4, Dowling finished in 14th place in 19:46.00 to earn a wild-card berth for the Meet of Champions. She was the lone CHS qualifier, boys or girls, at the Group 4 state championships.