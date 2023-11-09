Columbia HS cross-country runner Mae Dowling posts strong run at Group 4 meet, earns berth at state Meet of Champions

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School girls cross-country runner Mae Dowling enjoyed a solid outing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championships on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Holmdel Park.

Dowling, a senior, finished in 14th place, out of 148 runners, in a time of 19 minutes, 46.00 seconds. She was the only CHS runner, boys or girls, at the meet.

Dowling qualified for the meet after taking second place at the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Central Park in Morris Plains on Saturday, Oct. 28. She took second place at the Essex County Championships on Monday, Oct. 23, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield.

Dowling earned a wild-card berth in the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Holmdel Park.