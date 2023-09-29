Columbia HS cross-country runners excel at Magee Memorial Class Meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls cross-country teams enjoyed fine results at the Magee Memorial Class Meet on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Greystone–Central Park in Morris Plains.

In the Girls Senior race, Mae Dowling took second place in 19 minutes, 21.30 seconds and Sally O’Sullivan tok 27th in 21:57.30. In the Girls Sophomore race, Kendall Waite took 16th place in 22:15.90, Gwendoly Butkus took 29th in 23:11.50 and Caroline Shaw took 36th in 23:30.0. In the Girls Freshman race, which was 3,200 meters, Ameli Witherspoon took 29th in 13:26.30 and Elizabeth Poutre took 30th in 13:28.20.

In the Boys Freshman race, Abraham Hoffmann took sixth place in 10:27.10, Julius Marshall took 13th in 10:47.80, Levi Taber-Kewene took 15th in 10:49.50 and Evan Waller took 17th in 10:54.40.

In the Boys Junior race, Earl Hart III took 17th in 17.27.80, Asa Glassman took 19th in 17:31.20 and Samuel Medd took 30th in 18:00.00. In the Boys Sophomore race, Christian Caravetta took 12th in 17:39.60.

Photos Courtesy of CHS Cross-Country