Columbia HS cross-country runners give fine efforts at sectionals

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ — Five days after finishing in second place overall at the Essex County Championships, Columbia HIgh School senior cross-country runner Mae Dowling took second place at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Greystone Park in Morris Plains on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Dowling was timed in 19 minutes, 38.19 seconds, finishing behind Hunterdon Central High School’s Molly Domurat, who won in 19:00.78, out of 105 runners.

CHS finished in 11th place overall.

Dowling qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Holmdel Park on Saturday, Nov. 4. The top 15 finishers earned berths.

On the boys side, Columbia took sixth place overall, just missing qualifying for the Group 4 state championships. Columbia had 139 points. Elizabeth was fifth with 131 points. The top five teams earned berths.

Earl Hart III, a junior, took 17th place in 17:20.07, out of 113 runners, to lead CHS. Sophomore Leo Klint was 19th in 17:25.62, sophomore Christian Caravetta was 28th in 17:39.08, junior Asa Glassman was 37th in 17:50.13, freshman Abe Hoffmann was 38th in 17:51.03 and junior Samuel Medd was 49th in 18:21.61, for Columbia.

Columbia won the boys team title and the Columbia girls team took second place at the Essex County Championships on Monday, Oct. 23, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield.