Columbia HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Super Essex Conference announced their fall all-conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.
The following are the Columbia High School honorees for boys soccer, girls soccer, girls tennis, girls volleyball, cross-country and field hockey:
BOYS SOCCER
American Division:
- Second team: freshman Yuta Goldberg and junior Alejandro Valenzuela.
- Honorable mention: senior Quentin Davis and junior Sebastian Rios-Valdez.
GIRLS SOCCER
Liberty Division:
- First team: sophomore Juliet Givoni and junior Jos Brophy.
- Second team: junior Anya Terry and sophomore Marley Rosen.
- Honorable mention: senior Lily Westhelle and senior Tali Ben-Ari.
GIRLS TENNIS
Liberty Division:
- First team: freshman Amelia Burroughs and senior Mei Lee.
- Second team: junior Chloe Carlson, senior Natalie Urusov and senior Jaime Levi.
- Honorable mention: sophomore Anabel MacGuire and sophomore Emerie Katz.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Liberty Division:
- First team: seniors Zoe Hall and Paloma Duvergne.
- Second team: juniors Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg, Maddy Casto and Libby Kosik.
- Honorable mention: sophomore Jordan Magid and senior Annie Sullivan.
CROSS-COUNTRY
American Division:
Boys:
- First team: juniors Asa Glassman, Earl Hart and Samuel Medd.
- Second team: sophomore Christian Caravetta and freshman Abraham Hoffmann.
- Honorable mention: sophomore Leo Klint and junior WIlliam Emmons.
Girls:
- First team: seniors Mae Dowling and Sally O’Sullivan.
- Second team: sophomores Kendall Waite, Audrey Marvell and Caroline Shaw.
- Honorable mention: freshman Anushka Pimplaskar and senior Julie Hairston.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty Division:
- First team: junior Campbell Connell, freshman Maddie Popowsky and senior Blair Rodriguez.
- Second team: junior Ann Elise Van Varick and sophomore Sophia Islam.
- Honorable mention: senior Liv Graziano and junior Charley Drechsler.