Columbia HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Super Essex Conference announced their fall all-conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.

The following are the Columbia High School honorees for boys soccer, girls soccer, girls tennis, girls volleyball, cross-country and field hockey:

BOYS SOCCER

American Division:

Second team: freshman Yuta Goldberg and junior Alejandro Valenzuela.

Honorable mention: senior Quentin Davis and junior Sebastian Rios-Valdez.

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty Division:

First team: sophomore Juliet Givoni and junior Jos Brophy.

Second team: junior Anya Terry and sophomore Marley Rosen.

Honorable mention: senior Lily Westhelle and senior Tali Ben-Ari.

GIRLS TENNIS

Liberty Division:

First team: freshman Amelia Burroughs and senior Mei Lee.

Second team: junior Chloe Carlson, senior Natalie Urusov and senior Jaime Levi.

Honorable mention: sophomore Anabel MacGuire and sophomore Emerie Katz.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Division:

First team: seniors Zoe Hall and Paloma Duvergne.

Second team: juniors Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg, Maddy Casto and Libby Kosik.

Honorable mention: sophomore Jordan Magid and senior Annie Sullivan.

CROSS-COUNTRY

American Division:

Boys:

First team: juniors Asa Glassman, Earl Hart and Samuel Medd.

Second team: sophomore Christian Caravetta and freshman Abraham Hoffmann.

Honorable mention: sophomore Leo Klint and junior WIlliam Emmons.

Girls:

First team: seniors Mae Dowling and Sally O’Sullivan.

Second team: sophomores Kendall Waite, Audrey Marvell and Caroline Shaw.

Honorable mention: freshman Anushka Pimplaskar and senior Julie Hairston.

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty Division: