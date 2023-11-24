Columbia HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Super Essex Conference announced their fall all-conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.

The following are the Columbia High School honorees for boys soccer, girls soccer, girls tennis, girls volleyball, cross-country and field hockey:

BOYS SOCCER

American Division:

  • Second team: freshman Yuta Goldberg and junior Alejandro Valenzuela.
  • Honorable mention: senior Quentin Davis and junior Sebastian Rios-Valdez.

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty Division:

  • First team: sophomore Juliet Givoni and junior Jos Brophy.
  • Second team: junior Anya Terry and sophomore Marley Rosen. 
  • Honorable mention: senior Lily Westhelle and senior Tali Ben-Ari.

GIRLS TENNIS

Liberty Division:

  • First team: freshman Amelia Burroughs and senior Mei Lee.
  • Second team: junior Chloe Carlson, senior Natalie Urusov and senior Jaime Levi.
  • Honorable mention: sophomore Anabel MacGuire and sophomore Emerie Katz.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Division:

  • First team: seniors Zoe Hall and Paloma Duvergne.
  • Second team: juniors Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg, Maddy Casto and Libby Kosik.
  • Honorable mention: sophomore Jordan Magid and senior Annie Sullivan.

CROSS-COUNTRY

American Division:

Boys:

  • First team: juniors Asa Glassman, Earl Hart and Samuel Medd.
  • Second team: sophomore Christian Caravetta and freshman Abraham Hoffmann.
  • Honorable mention: sophomore Leo Klint and junior WIlliam Emmons.

Girls:

  • First team: seniors Mae Dowling and Sally O’Sullivan.
  • Second team: sophomores Kendall Waite, Audrey Marvell and Caroline Shaw.
  • Honorable mention: freshman Anushka Pimplaskar and senior Julie Hairston.

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty Division:

  • First team: junior Campbell Connell, freshman Maddie Popowsky and senior Blair Rodriguez.
  • Second team: junior Ann Elise Van Varick and sophomore Sophia Islam.
  • Honorable mention: senior Liv Graziano and junior Charley Drechsler.

