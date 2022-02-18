Columbia HS fencer Lindsey Minor excels at state individual championships

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Lindsey Minor, a junior at Columbia High School, took third place in the girls’ epee (pronounced “ep-ay”) event at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s individual fencing championships held at Morris Knolls High School in Rockaway on Sunday, Feb. 13.

CHS fencing coach Arthur “Doc” Paulina stated, “Lindsey is very determined and she has a great work ethic and excellent leadership skills and we are extremely proud of her accomplishments and placement in this year’s competition.”

Similarly, assistant fencing coach Frank Mustilli, the founder of the NJ Fencing Alliance, stated, “I’ve had the pleasure of training with Lindsey for five years and I expect she will continue to shine. We look forward to an even better season next year.”

CHS senior Phoebe Hill, also in epee, finished 12th overall in the second round, missing the cutoff for the final 8.

The boys’ individual epee competition also took place on the same day. CHS epee fencer Aidan Haley placed 9th overall in the first round, but was eliminated in the second round of play. In addition, CHS girls foil fencers Susanna Mann and Maia Sinkler qualified for the state individual competition at districts, but were eliminated in the first round.

“I am so excited about how well Lindsey and her team are doing,” said CHS Principal Frank Sanchez. “I look forward to cheering on the varsity girls fencing team this Monday, February 21 during the NJSIAA tournament, quarterfinal round.”

CHS fencing is led by head coaches Daryl White and Paulina, assistant coaches Mustilli and Julia Maser, and trainers Luke Moramarco, and Moataz Abdelkarim.