Columbia HS fencers excel at the state individual finals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls fencing teams featured several representatives who competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic

Athletic Association’s state individual fencing championships at Hunterdon Central High School on Saturday, March 2.

The CHS girls team was represented by juniors Tia Goodson, Dillina Oraedu and Mei Lee.

In epee, Goodson took ninth place and Oraedu took 12th place, out of a field of 40 competitors.

In foil, Lee took 14th place, out of a field of 37 competitors.

The CHS boys team was represented by junior Jackson Wheeler and seniors Nigel Hu and James Lederman.

In epee, Wheeler took 21st place and Hu placed 29th, out of a field of 40 competitors.

Lederman placed 25th, out of a field of 38 competitors in sabre.