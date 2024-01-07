Columbia HS fencing teams defeat West Essex

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls fencing teams defeated West Essex (North Caldwell) on Thursday, Jan. 4, at home.

The boys team won, 16-11, to improve to 2-3. In saber, James Lederman and Nathaniel Eads each went 2-1. In foil, Carlos Sanchez went 2-0 and Noah Goldstein went 2-1. In epee, Kai Jackson-Muhammad and Nigel Hu each went 2-0.

The girls team won, 20-7, to improve to 4-1. In saber, Sherry Chen and Karol Angila each went 2-0, and Julia Wheeler and Norah Hershey each went 1-0. In foil, Sydney Anrig, Mei Lee, Samara Berg, Talia Goldberg, Charlotte Song, Malhia Valentine and Lillian Clark each went 1-0. In epee, Tia Goodson went 3-0, and Dillina Oraedu and Kirsten David each went 1-0.

Photos by Joe Ungarro

Columbia vs. West Essex (Jan. 4 at CHS)