Columbia HS fencing teams enjoy success at district tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls fencing teams enjoyed a solid showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 4 tournament at Voorhees High School in Glen Gardner on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The girls team finished second overall with 51 points, behind Chatham, which had 58 points, among the nine schools.

The boys team finished third overall with 51 points, behind first-place Millburn with 63 points and Chatham with 53 points, among the 10 schools.

On the boys’ side, the Cougars won the team title in sabre. Senior Griffin Botschka, senior Gehrig Cornagie and junior Nat Eads comprised the sabre team. Columbia took third place in epee and fifth place in foil.

On the girls’ side, Columbia took second place in epee, third place in foil and fourth place in foil.

Cornagie qualified in boys sabre, while junior Samara Berg qualified in girls foil and senior Dilinna Oraedu qualified in girls epee for the State Individual Championships, which will take place Saturday, March 1, at Hunterdon Central HS.

The CHS girls team has won seven straight dual meets to improve to a 9-2 record through Tuesday, Feb. 4, while the boys has won four straight to improve to 8-4 through Friday, Feb. 7.

Photos Courtesy of Joe Ungaro

Columbia teams host Montclair Kimberley Academy (Jan. 8)