Columbia HS fencing teams excel at district tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls fencing teams competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 3 tournament at North Hunterdon High School on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The girls team finished second overall with 43 points among the eight teams. Livingston finished first with 56 points.

Columbia took first place in epee, second place in foil and fifth place in sabre.

Individually for the Cougars, Lindsey Minor took first place on the A strip and Dilinna Oraedu took first place in B strip in the epee. Mei Lee took second place on the A strip in foil.

On the boys side, Columbia finished fourth overall with 45 points among the nine teams. The Cougars took second place in foil, third place in sabre, and sixth place in epee.

For the Cougars, Robert Goldman took second place in B strip in sabre and Noah Goldstein took second place on the B strip in foil.