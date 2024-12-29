Columbia HS fencing teams post good starts to season

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls fencing teams have enjoyed good starts to the season.

The boys and girls teams both defeated St. Benedict’s Prep on Thursday, Dec. 19. The boys won, 29-7, and the girls won, 25-2.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the teams took part in a quad meet hosted by Livingston HS. The boys team went 3-1, beating Livingston, 18-9; and Millburn twice, 17-10 and 16-11, before losing to Montclair, 15-12. The girls team went 1-2, defeating Millburn, 19-8; and losing to Livingston, 14-13, and Montclair, 15-12.

The boys saber fencers are freshman Sander Beckerman, seniors Griffin Boschka and Gehrig Cornegie, junior Nathaniel Eads and sophomore Caleb Salmon.

The boys foilists are junior Gareth Krecke; sophomores Khali Hendry, Gavin Heydt and Liam Wojciedweski; and freshmen Zachary Coulter, Luca Inserro and Kai Khaw-Briot.

The boys epeeists are seniors Jackson Wheeler and Sam Ruppe; junior Benji Kohol; sophomores Adrian Laast, Talivaldis Spanier and Pedro Ramirez; and freshmen Conrad Boose and Julien Khaw-Briot.

The girls saber fencers are senior Sherry Chen and juniors Karol Agila and Madeleine Benson.

The girls foilists are senior Charlotte Song, juniors Samara Berg and Talia Goldberg; and sophomores Elise Benjamin and Lillian Clak.

The girls epeeists are seniors Tia Goodson, Sarla Iyengar and Dilinna Oraedu; and sophomore Elke Bak.