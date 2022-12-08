Columbia HS field hockey players gain Super Essex Conference honors

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School field hockey team featured eight players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

Seniors Georgie Gassaro, Sarah Cerny and Sophia Vaccariello each made the first team; senior Alexa Kaplan, senior Lily Sharma and sophomore Ann Elise Van Varick made the second team; and junior Liv Graziano and senior Olyvia Manjos received honorable mention.

Columbia finished with a 7-10 overall record this season. In the Essex/Union Blue Division, Columbia went 6-2.